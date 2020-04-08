We’re not sure who said it first or in what context they were saying it, but tragedies often bring people together.
Tragedies make us recognize how precious friends and family are because we’re seeing our personal woes through a broader perspective. We put aside our differences and come together in our sadness for the good of our country.
Unfortunately, 2020’s coronavirus pandemic is just the latest example in our nation’s history, tapping into thoughts and emotions that haven’t been expressed nationally since Sept. 11, 2001.
There have been more recent examples along the Texas Gulf Coast — like Katrina, Rita, Ike and Harvey to drop a few names.
There have been, and will be, economic setbacks, but we remain thankful and optimistic about the future. America is the most giving country in the world; when there’s a crisis, we’re at our best. We’re admittedly a little biased, but we also believe Angelina is the most giving county in the country. Our community has proven time and again that its citizens will take care of our neighbors in need.
It’s an act of nature, but the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t wreak destruction in the same manner as a hurricane or an act of terror.
More than 4,000 people have died in New York City from the coronavirus, according to The Associated Press. The deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil killed 2,753 people in the city and 2,977 overall, when hijacked planes slammed into the twin towers, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field on Sept. 11, 2001. Across the U.S., the coronavirus death toll has topped 12,000, with around 380,000 confirmed infections, AP is reporting.
COVID-19 claims its victims one by one. But the frightening reality is that the coronavirus leaves patients to suffer through their illness alone, a medical version of solitary confinement that could end in death.
We’ve heard the complaints about social distancing, shortages, reduced hours and curfews. But while those people are complaining, there are plenty of others putting their lives on the line every time they set foot outside their door.
Doctors, nurses and medical professionals are on the front line of the fight against this disease, as are all the ‘‘behind-the-scenes’’ employees whose efforts keep every medical facility up and running.
Police, firefighters and paramedics know the dangers their jobs entail, but today’s dangers are microscopic in comparison to making arrests or fighting any type of fire.
There are hundreds, if not thousands, of other essential employees — including grocery store workers, food bank volunteers and utility company employees — that keep this community running so others can stay home and do whatever it is they’re doing. It’s to all of them that we offer a heartfelt THANK YOU.
It’s just a shame it took a tragedy to bring us together while keeping us apart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.