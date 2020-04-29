Angelina County has confirmed three more positive cases of COVID-19, the coronavirus, bringing the total to 49 people.
“Things may be reopening, but the coronavirus isn’t going away,” the Angelina County & Cities Health District said in a Facebook post. “It’s still a threat, especially to the elderly and people with underlying medical conditions.”
There were 394 tests taken as of Tuesday, according to the health district website, and two people are hospitalized because of the virus. However, Angelina County has not reported any deaths.
Polk County has 20 positive cases and no deaths. They’ve had 132 tests taken. San Augustine County has had 16 positive tests, one death and 46 tests taken.
For other counties, there were 66 tests taken and four came back positive, the health district said.
Nacogdoches had 137 cases as of Monday night, that was up 14 from the last time they reported. Six were from three households, two in each, a Facebook post from the county said. Of the positives, two were from households with existing cases already reported.
