Groups of more than 10 people were playing soccer at one of Lufkin’s community parks on Saturday.
Parks have not been closed due to COVID-19, the coronavirus, but gatherings of people outside of a single household, regardless of number, have been banned by both the city of Lufkin and Angelina County. This order has been in operation since March 28 with other orders using similar language being in operation during the preceding weeks.
The order does make allowances for outdoor activities like jogging, biking, boating and fishing, if proper distancing is maintained. While citizens are encouraged to enjoy city parks, basketball goals have been removed, and playground equipment has been roped off to prevent the opportunity for virus spread, according to Assistant City Manager Jason Arnold.
While none of the players on Saturday would offer their names, one said that the group has continued to meet regularly since before the outbreak to play soccer together. The group said they haven't been harassed or even questioned about what they were doing, and took the open gate and lack of policing to mean they were in the clear.
However, the man said he was concerned about someone who stopped by the park earlier to record them playing and that he stopped playing at that point to get ready to leave. After speaking with The Lufkin Daily News, the man and his friend left the park.
Lufkin Police detective JB Smith said the police’s response to a situation like that would be varied. He said they would likely stop and ask questions about the game and whether the people in the game were all a part of one household or whether they were getting together as a group.
Smith said any action would include discussing the social distancing guidelines and ensuring the ordinances are clear.
“You’re allowed to use the park for exercise, but you’re expected to maintain social distancing,” he said.
The city's Parks & Recreation Department recently teamed up with Fitt Life gym to post a workout sign in Kiwanis Park encouraging three different levels of exercise for citizens to try.
