Residential access to high-speed internet hasn’t improved since the Deep East Texas Council of Governments study was introduced, but the need for it has greatly increased with the outbreak of COVID-19, the coronavirus.
The Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion lists a lack of access to transportation and to mass media, technology and the internet as social health determinants. Today’s virus has led to an increased dependence on online resources, which many in the county do not have access to.
Doctors began requesting that patients visit with them by phone calls or video chats to do regular checkups — making cellular service and internet access vital.
Cell service often depends on the carrier for quality. Rootmetrics, a network monitoring service, shows that outside of townships, speed and quality begins to lag with most companies.
Local virus updates are primarily announced online, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations are solely online. Church services, group meetings and even some people’s work are all transitioning to online only.
Linda King, a Zavalla resident, lives a few miles from the city’s main stretch. To have enough service on her cellphone to call anyone, she has to stay outside, and even then it’s not great. She and her husband rely on satellite internet which can go in or out depending on the weather.
“My husband and I are getting enough information,” she said. “But I wouldn’t say everyone down here is.”
There are a number of elderly and low-income residents living near her who would struggle to pay for decent internet connection, so they rely on the evening newscast to learn what’s happening in their world, she said.
“Zavalla is a fairly poor community,” she said. “There’s nothing to keep them informed.”
When her pastor attempted to do only Facebook sermons, so many residents were shut out that he invested in the technology that would broadcast to their radios instead.
“Last Sunday we had a drive-in church,” King said. “Our pastor stood on the porch and he broadcast it so we could pick it up on the radio.”
The DETCOG study found that there are areas in the region which are severely underserved by local broadband providers. This is despite Federal Communications Commission data, which comes from providers overstating their service, said DETCOG regional planner Bob Bashaw in a March 2019 interview.
There is access to some cable networks throughout the county, but access to fiber is limited to Lufkin and the surrounding area, Suddenlink’s “Broadband Now” website shows.
“While cable is definitely capable of providing speeds that meet the needs of the average user today, only fiber is future-proofed for the applications of the next decade,” said Suddenlink Communications representative Tyler Cooper.
“Especially as it relates to telehealth, fiber has the ability to offer gigabit speeds that may become essential for things like tele-doc services and even remote surgery.”
DETCOG is working now to encourage the further development of fiber internet regionally and looking for grant funding that will help that process move forward. But executive director Lonnie Hunt has continually reminded local leaders that making internet access a more universally accessible tool will likely take much of the next decade, if not longer.
