Both Angelina and Nacogdoches counties are reporting an uptick in confirmed cases of COVID-19, the coronoavirus, including two more deaths in Nacogdoches County.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District reported an additional case in Angelina County around 2 p.m today, bringing the total number in the county to 20.
Earlier in the day, the health district said they had confirmation on 19 cases, which was up two from the last update. As of 11 a.m. they’d conducted 354 tests and have 35 cases pending.
Health district officials also said there are eight recovered COVID-19 cases, seven recovering at home, one person hospitalized and one person who is unreachable.
As of 2 p.m. today, Polk County had 14 confirmed cases while San Augustine County had 11.
Nacogdoches County is now reporting 67 cases of COVID-19 and six total deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.