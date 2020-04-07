The Central school trustees discussed COVID-19 and the changes it is incurring on the district during its board meeting Monday night.
The district elected to stop distributing paper packets and move to two days of food distribution instead of five amid increased regulations and concern from governmental and health authorities.
“I know that’s not the most popular vote, but I do think it was needed for the safety of the employees and the district,” Risner said. “It was too much exposure, especially with the new stay-at-home mandates coming through.”
Instruction will move completely online, he said.
“We’ve had some growing pains, but as a district, I feel like we’re growing tremendously through that,” Risner said.
The district is working on fixes for families who do not have devices or internet. They have set up hot spots on campus for families to connect to, and students can do their work on paper, take a picture of it and email it to their teachers.
“I commend our teachers and our technology department for being where we’re at,” Risner said. “We were headed this way and we were prepared, but to have to do it mid-year was tough on us.”
Grades will primarily be counted from the first three nine weeks, Risner said. The rest of the year will be monitoring student progress, following guidelines from the Texas Education Association.
If a student was passing by the end of the third nine weeks, they will not fail the year, he said. However, students who were failing at the end of the third nine weeks will have a chance to raise their grade.
They are also working on ways to host a graduation in the event a physical graduation is not approved for May, Risner said.
“We’re trying to think outside the box and come up with all the methods we can to answer these questions,” Risner said.
The board voted to postpone its May 2 elections until November after the coronavirus pandemic has hopefully passed. This comes after a recommendation from the Texas secretary of state instructed municipalities and school boards to postpone their elections.
The board will discuss the operations of those elections at future meetings.
The board also voted to purchase buses with seatbelts for the 2020-21 school year.
The board debated the pros and cons to whether the district could afford the buses with seatbelts. The Texas Legislature approved a bill mandating that districts must purchase buses with seatbelts as they continue to replace their fleets.
However, the bill allowed a caveat for districts who could not afford the switch immediately.
The board also voted to approve a new contract for nutrition services for the 2020-21 school year. Risner said the cafeteria has run at a deficit for several years, and one contract promised $86,000 in revenue.
Both proposals the district received were one-year agreements, and they needed an answer by April 30 if they decided to table the discussion.
The board again tabled a discussion to transfer the deed to a plot of land to the Angelina & Neches River Authority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.