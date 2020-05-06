The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth District will begin a phased reopening of recreation areas that were closed due to COVID-19, including those at Sam Rayburn Reservoir and B.A. Steinhagen.
The decision to re-open is specific to each recreation area and is based largely on the safety of staff and visitors. All visitors should contact the lake project office for specific site openings or view the latest facility status at swf-wc.usace.army.mil/lake/lakefacilities.htm.
The Fort Worth District will reopen day use areas beginning Thursday. While day use areas will be open, playgrounds and group shelter areas will remain closed until further notice. Campsites will be available for reservations no later than June 1. Campground reservations must be made in advance at recreation.gov. Please review reservation availability on the website periodically as reservations may become available prior to June 1.
“The health of our team and the community is our top priority,” said Col. Kenneth N. Reed, USACE Fort Worth District commander. “Protecting our team includes mitigating the spread of the virus and ensuring personnel have the most up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent potential spread of COVID-19.”
Social distancing and other restrictions required by local, state and federal authorities to include the Centers for Disease Control will be in place at these facilities. Current guidance provided by the CDC can be found at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/parks-rec/index.html. If these restrictions and guidelines are not followed, recreation areas could be forced to close again.
Visitors should also note:
■ Many USACE sponsored events, tournaments, volunteer activities and public meetings remain cancelled until further notice.
■ Visitor centers and lake offices remain closed to the public until further notice.
■ Group shelters, pavilions, courts and playgrounds are not available until further notice.
■ Shoreline management activities including one-on-one contacts that require USACE personnel to make a site visit or inspection may proceed consistent with social distancing guidelines established by CDC, DOD, state and local direction.
■ Restroom facilities are cleaned on a scheduled basis, but cannot be considered as sanitized with respect to COVID-19.
