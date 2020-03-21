Churches in Angelina County have begun to respond to the growing concern with the COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic.
Timber Creek Church’s executive pastor Jeremy Yancey presented its plan through a Facebook video on Monday. They chose to suspend on-campus ministry until March 29 and go live at 7 p.m. Wednesday nights with worship and Bible study and at 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. on Sundays with worship and sermon.
“You and your family can gather around an iPad, a phone, your television,” Yancey said. “Whatever that looks like for you, we just want you to know that this right here, this is not the church. This has never been the church. This is brick and mortar, seats and carpet, this is sound systems and television screens.
“What makes a church a church is the body of Christ mobilized to do what Jesus has called us to do. This is a perfect opportunity for us to, in the middle of this pressure cooker that we feel like we’re in, for Jesus to do something beautiful through his church right where you are.”
First Baptist Church in Lufkin announced it will not meet for corporate worship and all church activities through March 31 in a Facebook statement on Wednesday.
“I hope you will join our church community as we worship on Facebook livestreaming at 10:30 the next two Sunday mornings. We heard many great responses from those who joined in last week,” the Facebook statement said. “Let us continue to pray for each other, call and contact each other, and realize the hope, peace and presence of Christ which dwells within. I look forward to sharing Facebook live stream worship with you the next two weeks.”
St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church asked its members to worship privately in their own homes for the next two Sundays. They suggested watching the livestream they have prepared or the livestream from the national cathedral or the Houston cathedral.
First United Methodist Church announced it would cancel all events, Sunday school classes and worship services through March 29 and would host online worship services at 10 a.m. on Sunday and March 29 on Facebook Live.
These closures will likely be extended as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order banning gatherings with more than 10 people.
Christianity Today posted an article encouraging families to take advantage of a family worship experience.
“At times like this, we desperately need God’s Word to reassure us that He is in control; we need to sing songs that remind us of His power; we need worship,” the article by Jana Magruder reads. “The Bible teaches us to ‘watch out for one another to provoke love and good works, not neglecting to gather together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging each other, and all the more as you see the day approaching (Hebrews 10:24-25, CSB).’”
Magruder writes that this time of family worship does not have to be complicated, and she encouraged believers to continue this time devoted to God long after the coronavirus dissipates.
“It may be inevitable that your church cannot gather for one or more weeks, but that does not mean you shouldn’t gather as a family and experience the one true God together through his word, through prayer, and through song,” Magruder writes.
LifeWay Kids has created a family worship experience with a Bible story video, life application videos, discussion guides and activity sheets. To redeem, follow these steps:
Step 1: Go to my.lifeway.com/redeem.
Step 2: Register if you are a new user or login if you already have an account.
Step 3: Enter this redemption code: VZMD4SSQ38.
Step 4: Click “Access” (if prompted to sign in again, sign in and then click “My Dashboard” and go to LifeWay Kids at Home).
Step 5: Download the Activity Page and One Conversation Page to use as you watch the video session.
