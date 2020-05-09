Lufkin High School named Logan Armstrong valedictorian and Garin Ashby salutatorian in a statement Friday afternoon.
Logan is headed to Texas A&M University to obtain a bachelor’s degree in biology to become a physician assistant. She said her grandmother’s death from breast cancer sparked her interest in the subject, and her neighbors’ careers as physician assistants and offer of shadowing experience helped her decide what career path to pursue.
“I’ve always liked a challenge,” Logan said. “Even though I wasn’t in the STEM program, I wanted to keep up with the other students so I took all these extra classes. I like to push myself, and I’m very competitive.
“I’m a girl and a cheerleader,” she continued. “We’ve always been stereotyped as dumb and ditsy. Honestly, I just wanted to prove some people wrong that girls and cheerleaders could be strong and smart.”
Garin will be attending the University of Texas at Austin to study computer and electrical engineering. He said he’s always had a knack for computers and has been fascinated with figuring out how they work. He hopes to specialize in hardware to be on the frontlines of the new changes.
He said his parents, particularly, have always encouraged him to do his best and keep up the pace so he can do great things. He said he also surrounded himself with amazing friends who loved to encourage and see growth.
“With my friends, it wasn’t so much a competition as it was encouraging everybody to do your best, both in school, outside of school and anything,” Garin said. “That’s what I loved about my family, my teachers and my friends for instilling that in me.”
Logan participated in varsity tennis all four years of high school, school cheer for two years, Extreme Cheer since she was 9 years old, National Honor Society, Student Council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and a job at Hijinks Trampoline Park in Hudson.
“I did not sleep a lot, which is probably not the healthiest thing,” Logan said. “I would stay up until 2 or 3 in the morning every night, and I drank a lot of energy drinks and coffee. But I was really motivated by my family, my church, my friends. They always encouraged me.”
That paired with a Type A personality and a faith in God she could rely on when life got to be too tiring kept Logan motivated to push through the past four years, she said.
But it does take a lot of personal sacrifice, she said. Some nights she would have to say no to hanging out with friends or going to events so she could stay in and study or practice for cheer.
“You just have to push yourself and know that you want to work hard now so you can have a successful future. It starts now,” she said. “I know it sounds hard, but there’s no time to take a break. As soon as you get to high school, you just have to stay focused and think about the future, not about what you want to do now.”
Garin participated in FFA, 4-H, Student Council, National Honor Society, the barbecue team, Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy and more. He said he loved to be involved in pretty much everything during high school.
“I really like to keep a sense of balance in things,” Garin said. “Beginning freshman year, I kept a little planner with me, and every year after that I would buy a new planner. I would always keep it in my backpack, and people would laugh at me, but it worked.”
Strategizing how to attack each week and make sure he was able to perform his best in school and out was great, he said.
“Give it your all, but also, step back and have fun,” Garin said. “High school, for me, was about learning things, preparing for college, making friendships and having a lot of fun. I really enjoyed being able to go out and perform academically and still being able to socialize with others.”
The COVID-19, coronavirus, pandemic hit the seniors pretty hard. Logan said she missed out on her last tennis season and attending the world competition for cheer. However, she recognized the positive impacts of the time of social isolation, too — getting a lot more sleep, spending much more time with family, having a lighter workload and adopting new hobbies like baking and habits like working out.
Garin said he felt the impact of the virus, but he was still able to stay in his school routine because his teachers were really “on the ball,” and he would complete work for each class in the order he would normally have it every day.
“I was still able to get a feeling of somewhat school, and I still strived to do my best academically, and I still tried to stay social,” he said. “It was obviously weird and a little scary, but it was a clear transition for me.”
Logan thanked her mom for the many late nights of support, encouragement and comfort through the years. Garin thanked his mom and dad, brother and all his friends and teachers who instilled many life lessons in him.
“Lufkin is so giving, and it’s an amazing community that really cares about us youth. That has really impacted me and encouraged me to strive for salutatorian and have academic success,” Garin said.
