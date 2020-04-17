Online banking in Angelina County has grown to be a staple of everyday life as in-person visits lessen, especially with COVID-19, the coronavirus, and banking systems are struggling to keep up.
Many are using mobile banking more than usual while waiting for the promised stimulus checks to hit their accounts. Frustrations have mounted as people from across the region, and even the nation, can’t access their online accounts.
Ubank has been forthcoming in their struggles with the online banking system.
“As you are all aware, stimulus checks have started to be deposited and (Paycheck Protection Program) loans are starting to be funded, thus creating a large burden on Fiserv’s (our core) system to allow access at all times,” UBank president Justin Armstrong told his staff in an email on Thursday.
A CNet article on Wednesday supported Armstrong’s statement, listing other, larger national banks who also struggle to keep their platform running optimally with increased demand.
Ubank posted in a pop-up window on its website that the unusually high traffic could prevent users from getting into their accounts, but that they were welcome to try because some were able to get through. But Armstrong wanted it clear that the lag was not due to any sort of hacking and that accounts were secure.
“We have over 16,000 accounts and we have had a large amount of people’s stimulus checks deposited, so as they go to look at it, it causes unprecedented activity that nobody has experienced,” he said. “They’re all in a frenzy to check and see if the money is there.”
He suggested that it was working as a funnel — there were too many people for the system to accommodate so only a few are being let in at a time.
UBank has been working with its server representatives regularly in attempt to solve this issue but hope the strain will ease as people confirm the money has hit their accounts and go back to regular usage.
“It is not just UBank customers that are experiencing this, it is a nationwide banking issue that will normalize once stimulus and PPP are funded,” Armstrong said.
