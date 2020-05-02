This phrase is a familiar one heard over at least the past decade. It has been used in many venues from a child’s game of hide-and-seek to those of us who are hard of hearing.
However, during the past month this phrase has taken on another meaning for me. I challenge you to step outside your personal interests and think about others and from where this phrase — “Can you hear me now?” — is coming.
Maybe, just maybe, the Almighty could be trying to get our attention.
Go back to just January, no further, could you have imagined the inhabitants on this planet would shelter in place? Streets, freeways, theaters, ballparks all empty all over the world. Something got our attention. Since I strongly believe there are no mistakes, I want to say God.
Many of you may have heard the story about the man asking God to save him from the flood — not Noah’s flood, just a random one. He prayed to be saved. He went up on his roof. A boat came by but he was waiting for something better. A helicopter came by, but he would not get on. He finally drowned and when he got to heaven, he asked why didn’t God save him — wasn’t he a Christian and a good man?
St. Peter (or whomever you choose — it could have been God directly) said: I sent you a boat and a helicopter. You rejected both. What else could I do?
Maybe our boat was Katrina or Ike or Rita. Once we cleaned up, we went back to our same ways.
Maybe our helicopter is the warming of our earth. Whether you believe in climate change or not, it is happening.
And maybe, just maybe, this virus is the Almighty yelling at the world — ‘‘Can you hear me now?’’
I think it is, but it’s your choice. I intend to say to St. Peter, “Thank you for the boat.”
Please be safe, please protect yourself and please be thankful and reach out for your boat or helicopter.
