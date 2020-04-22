The city of Lufkin and Angelina County have rescinded their emergency orders and regulations for COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic.
“While we want to make clear nothing has yet changed in the current restrictions on activities of our citizens, Governor (Greg) Abbott’s announcement of a state coordinated reopening effort makes our local orders no longer necessary and might even lead to confusion in coming days,” Mayor Bob Brown said. “Therefore, so as not to confuse our citizens, we have taken the step of rescinding our respective orders and directing residents to the one voice of the governor.”
This move is in response to the governor’s order on April 17 that set forth a framework for a statewide return to work plan to be implemented in phases.
“We encourage residents of the county and city to continue to strictly follow the state’s current executive order,” County Judge Don Lymbery added. “We also encourage everyone to follow closely the coming executive orders that will implement the governor’s return to work plan in the coming days and weeks. Hopefully, we will soon see a return to business and other activities while at the same time protecting our most vulnerable citizens.”
In Abbott’s announcement, he formed a statewide strike force devoted to getting the economy going again and listed initial steps to reopen the Texas economy. However, he also announced that schools would stay closed through the rest of the current academic year.
"Because of the efforts by everyone to slow the spread, we're now beginning to see glimmers that the worst of COVID-19 may soon be behind us," Abbott said.
Abbott said the number of infections is "beginning to level off" and the death toll, while tragic, has "not come close to the early, dire predictions."
"We have demonstrated that we can corral the coronavirus," Abbott added.
The phased plan includes developing a strategy to “comprehensively test and trace COVID-19 that will enable Texas to gradually and safely” begin returning to normal and a series of executive orders issued on April 17.
An order allowing state parks to re-open went into effect Monday. An order allowing a limited amount of nonessential surgeries at hospitals went into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
However, those surgeries cannot deplete hospitals’ supplies of personal protective equipment and must allow hospitals to keep at least 25% of their capacity available for the treatment of patients with COVID-19. The order also does not include abortions as an allowed surgery.
An order allowing businesses to operate as “retail-to-go” — product pickup at retail stores — will go into effect on Friday.
More updates on openings will be announced on April 27 “after further input from medical staff,” Abbott said. However, data must continue to show a flatlining and then a decline in positive tests, he said.
