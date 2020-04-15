NACOGDOCHES — The Texas Health and Human Services Department confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases in Nacogdoches County on Tuesday, bringing the total to 58.
“Unlike a hurricane or other disaster we may experience, this is a slow moving, evolving situation,” says Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office spokesman Amy Mehaffey. “As soon as the numbers are out, they are out of date because of the evolving nature of this.”
The city’s engineering department on Tuesday unveiled a local online dashboard with information, charts and graphs on COVID-19 cases, tests given and call center screenings that will be updated daily. The dashboard is located at nacogdoches.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/8dd3dd6ce5eb4f1ba858eff05765f9eb.
Three of the recently confirmed cases are hospitalized and include a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 90s, according to information provided by THHS. The other cases are a woman in her 30s, two women and a man in their 40s, a man in his 50s and a man in his 70s.
While four local patients have died, it is not yet known how many of the 58 are now recovered.
“We are going to work on getting that information,” Mehaffey said.
Neighboring Shelby County reported 40 cases, with 17 in Angelina County. Seemingly least affected in East Texas is Sabine County, where 25 tests have been performed but zero residents have confirmed cases. One confirmed case, that of a non-resident located in Sabine County, is being handled no differently than if it were a resident, according to officials in Sabine County.
Statewide, 14,624 cases had been confirmed as of Tuesday afternoon with 318 fatalities, according to HHS.
Anyone in Nacogdoches County who believes he or she may have been exposed to the virus is urged to phone the local call center at 936-468-4787. Those with questions about the county’s Stay Home Order can call 936-559-2510, or email info@nactx.us.
“We are here to answer questions,” Mehaffey said. “If you hear (questionable information), we would rather you call or email us that tell your friends.”
