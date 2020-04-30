NACOGDOCHES — State officials confirmed an additional 10 cases of COVID-19 in Nacogdoches County on Thursday, bringing the total to 155.
“Of these new cases, four are from long-term care facilities, and two are from a household with previous reported case(s),” county emergency management office spokeswoman Abby Scorsonelli said in a press release.
The new cases include a woman between 19 and 29, a man in his 30s, two women in their 90s, a boy boy between 10 and 19, a boy 9 or younger, a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 60s, and one in her 80s.
Travel history and hospitalization information were not released as of 3 p.m. Thursday. There was also no breakdown of city and county residency other than to say five of the newest patients live in the city and five live in the county.
Approximately 940 Nacogdoches residents have been tested for the novel coronavirus. That’s about 1.44% of the county’s population. The COVID-19 call center has received approximately 2,440 call since opening in March.
Of the 158 cases of COVID-19, 116 remain active. Eight county residents have died from complications from the virus, which can cause respiratory failure, and an estimated 34 people have recovered.
