Angelina County sources have mixed results on numbers surrounding domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, experts say the numbers may not be reliable because the abused are stuck in their homes with their abusers.
Glenna Harkness, program director for the Family Crisis Center of East Texas, said their call center hotline had not increased, but their textline had to the point where it is more popular than the hotline. Their safehouse remains open, but it is not at or over capacity.
“We do know that if you have somebody that is abusive and he was abusive three months ago, he’s still going to be abusive, you’re just contained in a house with him,” Harkness said. “I wonder if people are just coping in different ways. The stress has got to be incredible with the children home. That’s the concern — they’re just enduring so much at this time.”
Jessica Pebsworth, public relations specialist with Lufkin Police Department, said the city of Lufkin has not seen an increase in calls related to domestic violence or abuse.
Capt. Alton Lenderman with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said the number of disturbance calls from March 1 through May 13, 2019, compared to March 1 through May 13, 2020, had increased by 26% while verbal disturbance calls had decreased by 7%.
The Texas Tribune reported that Safe Haven, a domestic violence service provider, saw a spike in hotline calls in the days leading up to Tarrant County’s order to stay home because of the virus. But by the end of March, the call numbers dropped by almost half.
The group’s president, Kathryn Jacob, told the Tribune that she knows enough to realize that did not mean domestic violence had disappeared, and Texas law enforcement officials said they believe many abused might be too afraid to attempt to contact help while their abuser is so close.
The Houston Area Women’s Center saw hotline calls rise by about 40% during the pandemic, and they added a text and chat feature to their hotline on May 1 to make it more accessible.
In a March article for the New York Times, Katie Ray-Jones, chief executive of the National Domestic Violence Hotline, said she expects to see the intensity and frequency of abuse escalate, even if the number of individuals cases doesn’t — a pattern that experts witnessed during the economic downturn of 2008 and immediately after 9/11, Hurricane Sandy and Hurricane Katrina.
“We know that any time an abusive partner may be feeling a loss of power and control — and everybody’s feeling a loss of power and control right now — it could greatly impact how victims and survivors are being treated in their homes,” Ray-Jones said.
This is not a problem restricted to the U.S., either. The United Nations Population Fund estimated that three months of quarantine will result in a 20% rise in intimate partner violence throughout the world.
Psychology Today released a story with possible triggers for this increase. They propose isolation, stress, economic anxiety, joblessness, alcohol and lack of resources present during a quarantine all exacerbate abusive situations.
“Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, instances of IPV were already extremely high,” the article by Psychology Today reads. “According to the CDC, 1 in 3 women in the U.S. have experienced IPV. The risks to victims are serious, with CDC data linking IPV to an increased risk of death. Unfortunately, one of the most striking findings to come out of research on IPV in the wake of disasters is that, in addition to the rate of abuse increasing, the severity of abuse can increase as well.”
As the impact of the pandemic on domestic violence is becoming more apparent, agencies and organizations are stepping up to bat with aid. Gov. Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission had received more than $3 million to aid family and domestic violence prevention services on May 14.
“As we respond to COVID-19, the Lone Star State remains committed to supporting survivors of domestic and family violence and keeping Texans safe,” Abbott said. “I thank our federal partners at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for administering this funding to the state of Texas, and I am grateful to the organizations within HHSC’s Family Violence Program that continue to provide Texans with these crucial services.”
The money will provide direct support to 78 HHSC-funded local family violence centers working with survivors as well as a wide range of supportive services instrumental in helping survivors become self-sufficient like temporary 24-hour shelter, counseling, mobile advocacy, telehealth, peer support, rental assistance and relocation expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Family Crisis Center of East Texas passes out materials to the public to inform them of options to seek help for themselves or to help someone who might need it. One example is a small card with examples of a healthy versus a toxic relationship.
The key phrase on the front of the card is “Love should never hurt. Consent is key.”
To reach the Family Crisis Center of East Texas’ hotline, call (800) 828-SAFE (7233) or send a confidential text to (936) 552-9256.
