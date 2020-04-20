Texas State Parks began reopening for day-use only Monday as part of a multi-stage effort to to restart the Texas economy.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced park openings Friday during the first of at least three news conferences in which he plans to gradually ease restrictions on social distancing amid concerns about the novel coronavirus.
“Opening Texas must occur in stages,” Abbott said Friday. “Obviously, not all businesses can open all at once.”
Though parks are open for day use, it’s unclear when camping will return.
Officials at Mission Tejas State Park said people had already begun pouring in Monday and about seven families were in the park by noon.
New restrictions are in effect, including requiring visitors to wear face coverings and maintain at least six feet of distance between themselves and people who do not live in their households.
Single gatherings of more than five people also are prohibited.
“As we navigate through these challenging times, it is essential that outdoor experiences and opportunities are available for Texas families. We have been diligently working with our partners in local communities across the state to help safeguard our state park visitors, volunteers and staff when they return to Texas State Parks,” said Carter Smith, executive director of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
Visitors are required to pre-purchase and print day-use permits through the Texas State Parks Reservation System before traveling to a park. Day-use reservations can be made online at texasstateparks.org or by calling (512) 389-8900.
Visitors planning on coming to a state park are encouraged to bring all necessary provisions — such as hand sanitizer and face masks — with them in order to help businesses near parks maintain enough goods to properly serve their own communities.
Parks have made cleanliness a priority during the shut down, Smith said.
“During the temporary closure, our State Parks team has been cleaning and sanitizing park facilities, addressing routine maintenance projects, and ensuring requisite safety protocols are in place to ensure visitors have the best possible experience,” he said.
Operational changes still in effect at parks include the suspension of all transactions at parks, equipment rentals and in-person interpretive programs. All group-use facilities, visitor and nature centers, headquarters and other enclosed spaces where people congregate will also remain closed.
