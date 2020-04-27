There are 45 confirmed case of COVID-19 in Angelina County as of Monday afternoon, according to the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
The district is also reporting 18 cases in Polk County, 16 cases in San Augustine County and four positive cases in other counties.
"As the state continues to slowly reopen, it's important to continue social distancing practices and wear a covering over your face when going out to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in our community," the district said in a post on Facebook.
As of Monday afternoon, 1,760 calls had been made to the district's coronavirus call center, 638 tests had been completed and a total of 83 positive cases reported.
Nacogdoches County is reporting 123 confirmed positives, 95 active cases, seven deaths, 21 recovered, 870 tests given and 2,300 call center screenings.
The state website reports there are 25,297 confirmed cases statewide that have resulted in 663 deaths. The agency estimates 11,170 patients have recovered.
To contact the Angelina County & Cities Health District coronavirus call center, call 630-8500. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Those who are not in the ACCHD jurisdiction are asked to call the Department of State Heath Service’s COVID-19 call center at (877) 570-9779.
