The Angelina County & Cities Health District confirmed a fourth case of COVID-19, coronavirus in Angelina County late Monday afternoon.
“More testing is happening and we will continue to have positive results as we move forward through the next few weeks,” health district director Sharon Shaw said.
On March 27, Shaw said the district had sent off at least 100 test kits for sampling. This positive case did not come from one of those, she said. It was a result of testing in another county.
The health district has received more than 50 test results back, Shaw said.
“Continue to increase your diligence in social distancing,” Shaw said. “Stay home. Monitor symptoms. Wash hands frequently. Avoid being face-to-face with anyone outside your immediate family.”
The city of Lufkin, Hudson and Angelina County have increased regulations on residents within their municipalities.
Lufkin Police and Fire recently on Monday announced that detectives would be contacting “big-box stores” such as Walmart, Home Depot, Lowes, Target, Sam’s, HEB and Brookshire Brothers to ensure they are enacting city regulations to ensure the safety of patrons.
Based on square footage, these businesses have been given recommendations regarding how many customers they should have inside their stores at one time, according to Lufkin’s Emergency Operations Center. Their numbers are based on one customer per 1,000 square foot.
They also recommended that customers avoid shopping at peak times of the day.
“The people of Lufkin and Angelina County are strong and resilient,” Mayor Bob Brown wrote in a letter to the city. “We will make our way through this crisis and our goal is to do sooner rather than later.
“The leaders of the city and the county will do everything in our power to put our residents — their lives and their property — ahead of our own personal interests. May God give us the strength, wisdom and courage we need for the task.”
