Austin-based Humanities Texas has announced a program to provide relief grants for Texas nonprofits affected by COVID-19, the coronavirus.
“We especially need the humanities at times like these,” said Chase Untermeyer of Houston, chairman of the board of Humanities Texas. “We need history to show us how people surmounted great challenges in the past and literature to give us insights into the human spirit. These grants will help keep those flames alive and glowing throughout Texas.”
The funds are made possible by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the CARES Act signed into law on March 27.
Immediate grants of up to $5,000 are available, and a maximum grant of $15,000 will be considered upon request depending upon the availability of funds.
Nonprofit organizations and state and local governmental entities are eligible to apply, but they must administer humanities programs that have a significant impact in Texas communities with an emphasis on small and rural organizations.
Donna Busler, director of the Nonprofit Leadership Center, said many nonprofits in East Texas have been hit by the pandemic, particularly rural libraries. They have had to be creative in modifying the delivery of their services or have had to cancel services altogether.
“It is only between $5,000 and $15,000, but that’s really significant for some of these smaller nonprofits,” she said.
Busler has been attempting to contact nonprofits in East Texas so they can take advantage of this opportunity before the money runs out.
Humanities Texas staff will be holding free weekly webinars in May to discuss Relief Grants and other funding opportunities. The next webinar is scheduled for Tuesday.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly affected our historical and cultural organizations,” said Eric Lupfer, Humanities Texas executive director. “We are pleased to provide these much-needed funds to assist organizations providing critical services to communities throughout the state.”
The Relief Grant application and webinar registration are available on the Humanities Texas website at humanitiestexas.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.