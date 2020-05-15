Angelina County’s COVID-19 case total increased by eight cases Friday, bringing the total to 139, according to the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
The county has had 975 tests completed, with 30 patients who have recovered, four who are hospitalized and a woman who died.
Within the health district’s COVID-19 testing partnership, 2,447 calls have been placed to the coronavirus call center, 1,393 tests have been completed and there have been 214 cases, with 54 recoveries, six hospitalizations and two deaths.
Polk County has 47 cases and 16 recoveries out of 236 tests completed, while San Augustine County has 22 cases, 11 recoveries, two hospitalizations and one death out of 69 tests completed. There have been six cases out of 113 tests for the other counties within the partnership.
Nacogdoches County on Thursday reported the death of a woman in her 40s due to the coronavirus, bringing the county’s total number of deaths to 12. They also reported two additional cases, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s, both from long-term care facilities, bringing their total number of cases to 226. One case reported on Wednesday has since been identified as a resident of another county and has been removed from their total, according to the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office.
The state website reports 45,198 cases statewide that have resulted in 1,272 deaths. The agency estimates 25,454 patients have recovered. There have been 645,992 tests administered statewide.
To contact the Angelina County & Cities Health District coronavirus call center, call 630-8500. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Those who are not in the ACCHD jurisdiction are asked to call the Department of State Health Service’s COVID-19 call center at (877) 570-9779.
The state’s testing site outside the Pitser Garrison Convention Center will remain open through Sunday. The free testing is available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Anyone wanting to be tested should call (512) 2400 or visit txcovidtest.org to register.
