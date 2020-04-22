Some Stephen F. Austin State University students could receive financial aid for hardships faced during the coronavirus pandemic.
“This week we have begun the process of applying for and figuring out how to distribute $5.2 million of CARES Act money to our students,” SFA president Scott Gordon said.
The more than $2 trillion economic recovery act included $14 billion for colleges and universities. Of that, roughly $6.3 billion is earmarked for students who are impacted financially by the coronavirus outbreak that has shuttered businesses and schools around the country.
On Tuesday, U.S. Department of Education officials specified that students who are ineligible for federal student aid can’t get the emergency money.
The aid is designed to help qualifying students cover housing, child care, food and course materials among other things.
On Wednesday, Gordon was scheduled to participate in a conference with higher education leaders to discuss how colleges and universities will implement re-opening. Administrators are considering all aspects of reopening, Gordon said, such whether to screen every person on campus and whether to install plexiglass shields in places like admissions and financial aid offices.
“This is going to have tremendous impact on the higher education sector for a long time,” Gordon said.
All classes at SFA are online-only until at least fall. The university suspended in-person class in mid-March, initially as an extended spring break. Guidelines form the state increased the closing, and will dictate reopening procedures.
“We are planning to have students on campus for the fall, but we will have contingency plans ready if that is not possible,” Gordon said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.