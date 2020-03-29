Angelina County United Way is providing emergency funds to help the community better survive the COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic.
The United Way’s board recently voted to allocate $30,000 for community needs.
This week United Way gave some of the funds to the Salvation Army, the Angelina County Senior Citizens Center and the Hope Center to enable each to purchase more food to give away to those in need.
More funds have been earmarked specifically for use to assist with issues arising from the pandemic.
“We have no idea what will be occurring in our community in the coming months,” said Chris Caraway, Angelina County United Way president. “What will be the ramifications of this virus on us in three months or in six months?
“Having United Way funds readily available to community organizations for the future further ensures we properly care for one another in these unprecedented times,” Caraway said.
“We are ready to assist with whatever needs arise.”
Carla Hight, Angelina County United Way executive director, said she is preparing for future needs by having money available to assist in any situation to any organization that might need it.
“Thanks to the generosity of our community over the years, United Way is able to fulfill our mission of helping those in need. This first phase of donations has been sent to help meet the need for more food due to the increased demand,” she said.
Future distribution of funds will be determined by demand, what is occurring in the community and need, Hight said.
“We are working to be prepared for future needs now and in the months to come. We will be ready to assist,” Hight said.
