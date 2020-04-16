The Angelina County and Cities Health District confirmed another three cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 23 people.
By the end of business Wednesday, the health district said they had conducted 381 tests and had 320 results of those tests.
The health district also said there are 14 confirmed cases in Polk County. San Augustine County also has 14 cases, up three from the end of business Wednesday, including one death related to the virus.
The Angelina County Coronavirus Call Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The phone number is 630-8500.
Nacogdoches County has 67 cases, six of which have resulted in death. The county has seven people who have recovered and 59 active cases, according to the city’s website.
