A February 2010 Reuters News report on the 2009 “Swine Flu” (H1N1) virus noted that in the USA, 300,000 were infected, 60,000 hospitalized and 18,000 died. There were no runs on toilet paper, no school closings, no travel bans, nobody too scared to go to church and no media-induced hysteria.
The CDC government website states that during the six-month period from Oct. 1, 2019, to March 7, 2020, there have been between 36 million to 51 million persons ill from the flu we deal with each year, resulting in 22,000 to 55,000 deaths in the USA. There has been no panic, financial crisis or event cancellations.
The same CDC government website reports that in the past 60 days (Jan. 12 to March 12, 2020), there have been 1,629 COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the USA with 41 deaths, all unfortunate individuals being over 50 years old, mostly with preexisting health conditions.
This is another virus in a long line of bird flu, swine flu, West Nile flu, measles, etc. In two years, there will be a new virus. Some may again yield to panic.
At 70 years old, I vote “No” and decline to participate in this media-induced hysteria. I will not surrender control of my life to fearmongers, and if I get sick, I’ll deal with it. The one true God remains in control, and I know I will not die one day sooner than He ordains.
