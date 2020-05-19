More than a century ago, President Theodore Roosevelt and the U.S. Forest Service realized municipalities in or near our national forests were suffering some unintended consequences that often follow in the wake of well-meaning legislation.
A brief history: The president was given the authority to create Forest Reserves in 1891. In the next six years, more than 40 million acres of forest land was placed in Forest Reserves. Across the west, rural county commissioners and school leaders expressed concerns over the withdrawal of large blocks of land from settlement, economic development and taxation within their counties.
Realizing that local schools and counties were being shortchanged of any tax revenue that could have been generated by private development, Congress in 1906 specified that 10% of revenue generated by activities in the national forest system be sent to counties to be used for roads and public schools. Congress increased that revenue share to 25% in 1908.
That law was on the books until the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act went into effect. The act restored stability and predictability to the annual payments made to states and counties containing National Forest System lands and also granted the counties access to the public domain lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management for the benefit of public schools, roads, and other purposes. It originally was enacted in 2000 and reauthorized in 2008.
At the time it was viewed as a short-term solution to a long-term problem. Unfortunately, with COVID-19 crashing through the United States, that solution is no longer viable while the problem has only gotten worse. The national economy is floundering, which means rural communities will face even more severe revenue shortfalls.
Recently, Deep East Texas leaders set their sights on a bill that could provide that promised funding. The Forest Management for Rural Stability Act, which would permanently fund the Payment in Lieu of Taxes and Secure Rural Schools act, awaits congressional approval.
The stop and start authorizations and payments under both due to multiple Environmental Protection Agency initiatives have wreaked havoc on rural America for decades.
“County governments across Texas and the nation are facing potential budget shortfalls as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” according to a letter that 11 county judges, including Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery, wrote to The Lufkin Daily News.
“The federal forest land is simply not benefiting the local communities as it was designed to do. The lost revenue is hurting all our counties and school districts,” the judges said in their letter.
The U.S. government established the four national forests in Texas in 1934: Angelina, Davy Crockett, Sabine and Sam Houston, setting aside more than 637,000 acres of forest lands.
U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert said Payment In Lieu of Taxes and Secure Rural Schools was created in an attempt to address the damage caused by the dramatic decline in revenue from the national forests.
He believes the programs should be used to aid counties dealing with financial devastation from the coronavirus and resulting shutdown. He said that until the Forest Service does what it promised and produces adequate revenue from federal counties to strengthen their economies, these acts must be renewed.
“Some must think we have redwoods or sequoias in East Texas, instead of understanding that our pine trees are one of our nation’s greatest renewable resources,” Gohmert said.
He’s right.
Ultimately, the answer is active management of our national forests. Only then will our rural communities prosper and our forests recover from years of neglect.
