The Angelina County Emergency Management Office said 185 Angelina County residents were tested for COVID-19, the coronavirus, by the National Guard on Saturday.
Emergency Management Coordinator Ricky Conner said the experience was a great deal for the county to try to get as many people tested as possible.
The tests were provided at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center in Lufkin and the Weigh Station in Diboll.
The testing was a part of a statewide event implemented by Gov. Greg Abbott’s office, Conner said. The tests typically have a 48-72 hour turnaround, but it could be longer since they are testing statewide.
“No person was turned away,” Conner said. “If the person had not registered, the National Guard pulled them to the side so that they could call in and register and then be tested.”
Conner said he had heard there will be another testing, but a date has not been confirmed as of yet.
Angelina County has 79 confirmed positive cases, Polk County has 20 positive cases and San Augustine County has 19 cases and one death, reported by the Angelina County & Cities Health District updated May 4.
Nacogdoches County is reporting 179 confirmed cases, eight deaths and 39 recovered. The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting 32,332 positive cases, 884 deaths and an estimated 16,090 recovered.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District is continuing to offer testing to residents.
To contact the district coronavirus call center, call 630-8500. The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Those who are not in the ACCHD jurisdiction are asked to call the Texas Department of State Health Service’s COVID-19 call center at (877) 570-9779.
