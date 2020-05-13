A testing site for COVID-19, the coronavirus, will be available for Angelina County residents from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
"The Texas Department of Stater Health Services, Texas Military Department, Texas Division of Emergency Management and Texas Medical Task Force has partnered to increase the availability of COVID-19 testing in Texas using mobile testing sites," said a press release from Seth Christensen, chief of media and communications for the TDEM.
The press release said every test must be scheduled in advance, and "patients" will be given appointments for the test. These tests are free to the public.
To register for a test, call the call center number at 512-883-2400 or visit the website at https://txcovidtest.org.
To be eligible for testing, a person must have one or more symptoms of COVID-19, the press release from Christensen said. However, Christensen told The Lufkin Daily News in an interview Monday that a person should not have been required to have any symptoms to get a test in any of the previous testing sites.
The symptoms include:
*Fever and/or chills
*Sore throat
*Cough
*Headaches
*Fatigue
*Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
*Body aches/muscle or joint pain
*Nasal congestion
*Loss of taste and/or smell
*Shortness of breath
This is the second test the state agencies have offered in Lufkin. On May 2, two testing sites were available in Angelina County, one in Diboll and one in Lufkin.
Out of 194 tested, there were 188 negative results and six positive results, according to Ricky Conner, Angelina County emergency management coordinator.
