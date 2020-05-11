NACOGDOCHES — Eleven COVID-19 patients remained hospitalized on Monday as the county’s confirmed cases grew to at 207, according to state data.
The Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office reported four new cases on Monday, including a man in his 20s and another in his 30s who live in the county, and a man in his 50s and another in his 60s who live within city limits.
One case was confirmed over the weekend, that of a woman in her 50s living within city limits.
The source of transmission is unknown for the majority of the county’s 207 cases; 42 are linked to long-term care facilities and another 29 are attributed to household spread.
An estimated 67 patients have recovered from the virus; 11 have died. Nacogdoches County continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in deep East Texas, with Shelby County not far behind at 152.
Angelina County as of Monday reported 107 cases. In other surrounding counties, San Augustine has confirmed 21, Cherokee County had 18 and Rusk County had 40.
As of Monday, 1,025 tests had been administered in Nacogdoches County for COVID-19. A call center is continuing to screen patients for testing between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at 468-4787. A dashboard with local case numbers is available at tinyurl.com/NACCOVID19.
