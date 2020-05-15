Denman Avenue Baptist Church announced to its parishioners on Wednesday that church services would resume this Sunday with a “Back to the Future” themed graphic on Facebook after closing for several weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Gathering together for corporate worship is a core value to our church family,” pastor Jacob Fitzgerald said. “Our governor has stated that churches can meet and even provided recommendations for those meetings. We see those, along with the CDC recommendations, as minimum standards for our gathering. Therefore, we are implementing strategic, thorough and extensive measures to accommodate those who choose to gather on our campus.”
There will be two services. The 8:30 a.m. service is designated for those older than 65 or “at risk or immunocompromised.” The 10:30 a.m. service is designated for family worship.
They also released a video describing how the services would be conducted during the continued threat of COVID-19. The video said there will not be any preschool, nursery, children’s activities or adult Sunday school.
Fitzgerald said the church is limiting entry and exit points, adding extra on-site security, sanitizing in between services, not passing offering plates, offering overflow seating in the gym, sanitizing between services and more.
“We are taking into consideration people’s health and well-being as we devise a plan to begin regathering,” Fitzgerald said. “We also believe it is imperative that our people be provided the opportunity to begin deciding for themselves whether to worship on campus or continue to join us via our online opportunities.”
Church staff will be handing out kids worship bags with masks and activities. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available but not required.
Doors will be propped open and every other pew will be blocked off. Individual families will be allowed to sit together but will be required to distance from other families.
The video said the church is excited to see everyone and encouraged parents to have a conversation with their children about social distancing to prepare for the service.
Fitzgerald said he believes good has come out of this time of isolation and social distancing.
“While I don’t believe God caused COVID, I do believe God is using this time for His good,” he said. “The church has learned what many of our Christian brothers and sisters around the world know to be true about surrendering to Christ, which is — life can be hard, but God is always with us and His church isn’t bound by a building.
“We’ve learned the importance of a phone call, text message or card to connecting with one another. We’ve learned that simpler lives are possible. We’ve learned that generosity amid a pandemic is the way of blessing. We’ve been reminded that loving people and serving others is God’s call on our life. And we have learned that our faith in Christ brings unshakable peace amid a pandemic.”
