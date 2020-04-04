As the city and county stay home, stay safe orders come into effect, churches across the county are preparing to respond.
Church services are considered essential activities in the emergency orders called by Gov. Greg Abbott, Angelina County and the city of Lufkin.
A joint guidance for houses of worship was released Wednesday as a collaboration between the governor and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. It said houses of worship must be given special consideration for constitutional reasons, but they must conduct activities online or at home whenever possible, and churches in areas with rapid community spread should avoid large gatherings.
“During these challenging times, government and faith communities throughout Texas need to work together to stop the spread of coronavirus,” the guidance reads. “Texas is a big state, and the transmission rate of COVID-19 varies in different communities. Given this, houses of worship should work with counties and municipalities to evaluate the rate of local community spread and determine the appropriate level of mitigation strategies to implement.”
City leaders announced Thursday that Angelina County is now experiencing community spread of COVID-19, which means that a patient caught the virus from someone or somewhere in the county rather than traveling to another infected area.
Angelina County cases of the virus have jumped from three confirmed cases on Monday to 10 cases by Friday. Cases in Nacogdoches County are now in the double digits, and there have been corona virus-related deaths in Nacogdoches and San Augustine Counties.
County Judge Don Lymbery said as long as there are no more than 10 people in a given area and people are practicing social distancing of at least 6 feet, employees of churches are allowed to continue to come to work.
“You still have to do maintenance and everything; the church still has to be maintained,” Lymbery said. “We’re not shutting churches down. We’re just talking about the mass gatherings.”
Parking lot meetings also are permitted as long as cars are spaced between every other parking space and parishioners do not move outside their vehicles.
Detective JB Smith with Lufkin Police Department said churches should consider very carefully who is essential to the operation of the church. For example, if a church usually has several employees operating cameras capturing the service, perhaps they can use one camera to capture it for a livestream.
“It’s difficult for us as an outsider to the church to tell them exactly who they need and who they don’t,” Smith said. “They should look at the order and decide what is an essential function they’re performing within the service.
“Sometimes we have redundancy built into our staff to make sure we’ve got enough people to do something, and if that’s what it is and they could do without somebody, they should probably do without them. … But they are the ones that have to decide who is an essential employee based on their actual duties.”
Under the circumstances in which we temporarily live, these restrictions do not violate the religious liberty of houses of worship because the government has a compelling interest for implementing the rules (stopping contagion), and the rules are the least restrictive means of burdening religious practice, the guidance from the governor states.
