In the midst of a changing world reacting to a pandemic, a circle of friends have created something to brighten each others’ days — a neighborhood quarantine pen pal group.
“I was already friends with some of the kids that I’ve been writing,” 9-year-old Sydney Kate Easley said. “Two of them I didn’t know very well, and I’ve learned more about them through our letters. I think we will be good friends when we go back to school.”
It all started when Anna Saxon texted some of the moms around the neighborhood who have children attending St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School.
“The pen pal idea was the catalyst that helped us establish a routine early on in the quarantine,” Kaela Easley said. “It gave our kids a sense of purpose and something to look forward to when we were all reeling from the sudden life disruption. It helped our kids to continue some semblance of academic rigor in the interim before schools established distance learning.”
The experience also trained them in delayed gratification, she said. In this technological world, kids are used to immediate gratification, and the pen pal program helped them slow down and experience waiting for a result, not just obtaining it at the click of a button, she said.
“I have to FaceTime my friends instead of hang out,” 13-year-old Nathan Easley said. “It's weird not to be able to hang out with friends in the neighborhood because that is what I usually do when I have free time.”
The Easley kids said they really miss some things from before quarantine. Sydney Kate said she can’t participate in dance and gymnastics and see her friends and teachers. Nathan said it feels like he is stuck at home.
However, they also recognized some of the good ways their lives have changed, as well. Jenna Easley, 12, said she enjoys that the family has more free time to spend exploring their land, playing in the creek, fighting Nerf battles and more.
“I’ve enjoyed being able to go to our land and swim in the creek with my family,” Nathan said. “We brought our grill to the creek and cook dinner there sometimes. I also go to work with my dad on days that I get my school work done early. He’s a cattle rancher so I get to be outside all day and be with my dad learning about the cattle business.”
“I have become better friends with my little brother during this time because we are always together,” Sydney Kate said. “We adopted him when he was 3, and it has taken a long time to grow our friendship. We have started make-believing together when we play. Used to, we would never agree on what to play. I also like that my family is always together instead of one sibling being at a friend’s house this day and then another sibling being gone the next.”
Kaela said the pen pal program has been a great way for the kids to continue to have some social interaction with their peers and to practice writing and spelling.
“Early on, I tried to quickly establish a life rhythm so that everyone knew what to expect each day,” she said. “I considered what goals I wanted to accomplish in this unique time with my children. We decided to use the time to improve our foreign language skills. We started a Turkish TV series and watch it every day together during lunch. It leaves us hanging sometimes, and it is fun to anticipate the next episode together.”
The family listens to a worship song, reads Scriptures and prays together after breakfast each morning. By praying for first responders or those suffering from the virus, they can help frame the day with the perspective that the inconvenience of quarantine is way bigger than themselves, she said.
The family then focuses on school until lunch, when they watch their TV show together, and in the afternoon, they do some type of physical exercise including pen pal letter deliveries and a visit to their grandparents.
In the evenings, Kaela tries to find a reason for the family to linger at the table after dinner, spending time in conversation together. The reality of life is busyness, but this time of quarantine has offered a chance to slow down and cherish what they have.
“Although routine is paramount during quarantine, stepping out of this routine and having things to look forward to is also an important part of the corona life rhythm we have constructed,” she said. “We do this by occasionally abandoning everything and going to our family land. We play in the creek, grill out dinner, sit in hammocks and enjoy nature together. We’ve seen the sun set and the stars come out. We've heard coyotes howl. These are things that we are usually too busy to notice.”
Kaela encouraged other families to find that time of slowness together and impart in each others’ lives.
“This is not a time to just survive. This is a time to look around and notice what you have to give,” she said. “We all make a choice each day as to how we will live. One of my favorite Proverbs says, ‘Do not live as unwise but as wise, making the most of every opportunity.’ We all have new opportunities because of quarantine and it is up to each of us to live well during this time.”
