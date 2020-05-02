As Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas continues to go into effect, many businesses are reopening or relaxing some restrictions.
Friday was the first day that retail and restaurants were allowed to open up to 25% of capacity. Local businesses throughout the county have created their own guidelines for health and safety, though none were more relaxed than state guidelines.
Patrons of downtown Lufkin took advantage of the sunny weather to enjoy some of their favorite activities. Mother and daughter Anita and Corinne Caraway were excited to find some new spring and summer clothing and not just have to shop for the essentials.
“I haven’t actually gotten to shop for spring yet, and that’s actually a big thing we do together,” Corrine Caraway said. “It’s fun that it’s getting to happen. So much has changed, that that rhythm is still occurring right now is awesome.”
She’d just recently been released from a 14-day quarantine after moving back home from New York, where she lives full time. She wanted to be with family, and where she’d have to work from home anyway, she figured it would be better to be with her loved ones.
Both women were equipped with masks in case a store owner requested they wear them and were maintaining social distance, even when seeing old friends.
“And certainly tonight we will be back at Angelina Brewing Company for dinner,” Anita Caraway said.
“Just to sit down at a restaurant would be super great,” Corinne Caraway said.
They both said they’d continue to shop downtown in hopes that they see more of their favorites open up again, but said they understand why some are closed.
Of those opened, Sew Junkies had hand sanitizer up front, Lysol at the ready and the owner, Tammy Ellison, said she could easily ask people to step out if too many customers came in at once.
She asked that customers remain respectful of her other customers and herself, that those who are sick not come in and that those who do maintain social distancing.
She’d had some business throughout the day, but said that it had been only a few people at a time.
“The coronavirus has impacted us because we haven’t had the income that we would have normally had during the month of April and probably the month of May, but we have still stayed busy,” she said.
They’d stayed busy with their screen printing and embroidery service, so the boutique was what was left to be opened. They also had to cancel shows, which are a large part of their regular income.
“We’re here, we’re open. We’re ready to see people, but if you don’t want to you don’t have to,” Ellison said. “Give me a call. Shop online. We’ll bring it out to you.”
Becker’s Art Studio, just a door or two down the block, was open for business, but owners Charlie and Adell had taped off their front door and asked that customers remain outside.
“We haven’t been letting anybody in. They can come to the door and if they have something they want to buy that they already know about, then we can sell it to them,” Charlie Becker said.
“But since my wife and I are both at the age of being susceptible to the coronavirus — I’m 75 — I don’t need to be exposed.”
He’s concerned about the rising number of cases in Angelina County and doesn’t believe this is the end of it. The number of cases is increasing and the county is opening up, which makes Becker believe the spread will get worse.
“As long as I keep people from coming in, I’m going to be all right,” he said. “But once you start letting the public in, you don’t know where they’ve been.”
In addition, Becker said his daughter has forced him and his wife to be smarter and safer. She’s old enough now that when she tells them how to be responsible, she has some weight she can pull.
“You’ve got to try not to make them too mad,” he said. “If I’m in a nursing home some day, I’d like her to come visit me.”
The last month has been hard for business, he said. They’ve maybe sold $100 worth of goods, but he’s thankful that he owns the building he’s in and has a steady income from other sources. The art studio is a way for them to express themselves, although without having space to fill they’ve not done as much art as they would otherwise.
At Angelina Brewing Company, tables were set far apart but several were filled with families and friends enjoying their first outing in weeks. Owner Mark Hicks and two others sat at one table, just finishing up their lunch and draining what was left of their beers.
“We reopened the bar and seating areas at both (Restoration Bistro) and the brewery effective at about 11 a.m.” he said. “It’s been good so far. We’ve limited our occupancy, but I feel like from each day here on out it will get better as people get more comfortable getting out and socializing.”
He thinks the sunshine and nice weather on Friday contributed to some of their business — that people wanted to be out feeling somewhat normal.
“We’re excited to get back to work today,” he said.
Hicks then teased some new beers coming out for the spring and summer, including a new lager that will be available on Tuesday.
Across the street at Quality Bargains, a gift and candle shop, Carlos Picha finished up with a customer while wearing his own mask. He believes his candles should be considered essential too. He asked what people will use when the lights go out.
“You burn a candle,” he said.
“(Coronavirus) has impacted every business, every small business, but the rent goes on, the utilities go on,” he said. “But I’m glad to see that we’re at least open now. And I hope that things will get better and better.”
Friday was nice because he’d had several customers and looks forward to seeing people again. To keep customers and himself safe, he’s been wearing a mask and cleaning between customers. He’s got disinfectant wipes that he’s ready to pull out when needed.
“I want all customers to know they’re appreciated,” he said. “We appreciate them getting out and supporting our small businesses.”
His and Hers Trade Days in Burke opened for curbside delivery last week and opened up a little more on Friday with the new regulations. They sell plants and garden equipment outside and trade items inside.
Owner Charlotte Carter said the three-week-long closure really hurt their business, but they made the best of it. They got projects completed around the property and prepared for reopening.
“Now people are excited to come back, so I think it’s going to be better than ever for a few weeks,” she said.
They have set up a sanitation station inside their main building and regularly wipe down doors and other high-touch zones. They limit the number of people inside their multiple buildings, but she said they don’t have too big of a problem with too much traffic.
She said today may tell a different story, however, because they will have traffic from Houston.
Second Blessings, a thrift store and food pantry in Huntington, reopened Friday morning for business and to accept donations. Numerous individuals had asked when the business would be reopening over the three-and-a-half weeks it was closed.
Owner Vivian Henson said some who asked were in need of the assistance the business typically provides, like supplying clothing and furniture for families whose houses have burned down.
Customer Melody Havard said she was impressed with how the business handled the pandemic. She is a regular at Second Blessings, and she said from the beginning, they were on top of their game.
“They were very, very cautious to start with, so I know they’re going to be cautious now,” she said.
As for herself, Melody has been limiting the stores she visits, and her children haven’t been in a store since the start of the pandemic. While she needed a few things from Second Blessings and was grateful they were open, she said she is not yet comfortable with eating inside a restaurant.
“I’m afraid that we haven’t seen the worst of it yet,” she said.
Henson said the store decreased the number of people allowed in the store from 10 to five to two before closing altogether. Now they are open again, maintaining the 25% capacity but allowing customers to decide how best to protect themselves.
“We want to take precaution for everybody,” Henson said. “But I think everybody has their rights. I think the face masks and hand sanitizer are necessary, important, but I’m not going to look at a grown man or a grown woman and tell them what to do.”
In Henson’s opinion, she said the Lord will take her if He wills it, but she’s still going to use hand sanitizer and do her best to stay safe.
Some restaurants and businesses, however, do not yet feel safe to fully reopen. Local restaurants Lia’s Kitchen and Rusticas aren’t reopening their lobbies just yet, but will continue to provide drive-thru service.
“I keep seeing the number of positive cases rise in Angelina County, so I feel more safe opening at a later date,” Lia’s Kitchen owner Lia Tjong said.
“We want to open back up, but we want it to be safe,” Rusticas owner Tress Padron said.
Casa Morales, Marco’s Pizza, Tome Catering and more are planning to remain drive-thru only for now, citing the desire to stay as safe as possible until numbers reflect a downward trend.
