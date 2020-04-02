Eight cases of COVID -19, coronavirus have been confirmed in Angelina County, according to separate reports from the Angelina County & Cities Health District and a local medical office on Thursday.
One case in particular is concerning, a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, public relations specialist for the Lufkin Police Department, said. A man in his 50s contracted the virus from a friend who also tested positive. That friend has since died from the illness, she said.
Another man is in his 20s and is quarantining at home. The city was not given information as to his exposure source.
This is the second update for cases in Angelina County released on Thursday.
As of Wednesday, 144 people had been tested and there were 69 pending cases, Angelina County Emergency Management coordinator Ricky Connor posted.
“The health district tells us that they are ‘tracing’ these patients and getting in contact with people who were potentially exposed,” Pebsworth said. “Again, we ask you to take this seriously. We have a stay-at-home order for a reason.
“How would you feel if it was your child, spouse, parent, family member or friend who was gravely ill and you could have done more to prevent the spread?”
