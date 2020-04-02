As I keep up with the news, I’ve noticed a much larger amount of COVID-19 cases in Smith County (31) as compared to the rest of East Texas. What could be the reason for this? I am aware that Congressman Louie Gohmert was exposed to the virus early on and although he said he had no symptoms, he refused getting tested and practicing social distancing. His main office is located in Smith County. Is this only a coincidence?
Since it is only a matter of time before many in our county are infected, it might be wise for everyone to keep a log of where you go daily so that if you test positive they can better contact those who might be exposed by you.
