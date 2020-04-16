As I picked up food at the curb of a local restaurant recently, I stared through the window at all the empty tables. You normally can’t find an empty chair there during the lunch hour or after a local high school game. As I waited on my food, I thought about how much has changed in recent weeks and it made me realize how many things we take for granted.
We have all hit the reset button and slowed our lives down. We have been put in ‘‘time out’’ in hopes of healing our world. But there will come a day when life will return to normal. It might be a variation on the normal we know, but it will be normal. We will hug our family and shake hands with our colleagues. We will worship in our churches, hold new babies and visit our elderly.
We will walk through malls and shopping centers with smiles on our faces, greeting strangers just because it feels good. We will go to a movie and not even gripe about the cost of the ticket or the popcorn.
We won’t be impatient as we sit in traffic picking up kids from school or stopping for school buses loading or unloading students. We will be a little more patient on a busy freeway and the sheer enjoyment of planning a trip will make us giddy.
We won’t ever turn and walk out of another restaurant because the wait time is too long. We won’t mind standing in a checkout line at a grocery store, tethered no longer by having to get a number to shop.
Even with the changes, I know resets in life can be good. They slow us down and cause us to refocus. This crisis has changed the way we do things, but it has also made me aware of the heroes who live among us. They have emerged like shining beacons in a lighthouse. Warriors in a battle. Leading the troops are our health care professionals and emergency responders.
Also, our law enforcement who have continued to keep the peace during these unsettling times.
There have also been some unexpected heroes emerge. Our truck drivers who work through the night so our grocery store shelves will stay full and hospitals can receive needed supplies. The stockers and the clerks who put themselves out there just to help, and the restaurant employees who are praying for that call-in order so they can keep their jobs and greet you at the curb with a smile.
Our parents and teachers who have worked together like never before. Those unselfish heroes who organize food distributions for the needy and the little lady who sews all night to make face masks because our community needs them.
TxDOT has also continued working, rising to meet daily challenges. Our construction and maintenance crews continue to build and maintain roadways, all while practicing social distancing, so that our roadways stay ready to connect us all together again.
Normalcy will return and all of us will have personal stories of how we pushed the reset button in our own lives. I can’t wait to shake a hand, hug my grandchildren, walk back in my office, or take a seat in a crowded restaurant.
When normal returns, I suspect there will be many things that we never take for granted again.
