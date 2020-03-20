Local high school athletes will have to wait at least a little while longer to get back on the playing field as the University Interscholastic League announced the suspension of all games and contests until at least May 4.
Originally, the UIL had suspended games through at least March 29. Earlier this week, that was revised to include all practices and events, also placing a ban on athletes working out at school facilities.
It was also announced that all contests, practices, rehearsals and workouts will remain suspended until further notice.
The moves have been made due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
In was noted that all decisions remain flexible and will be consistent with the advice of local, state and federal officials.
“We are working diligently on contingency plans to conduct state championships in each of the activities that have been suspended,” UIL executive director Charles Breithaupt said. “While the immediate future is unclear, we are committed to providing these much-desired activities to all Texas students and will prepare for all possible outcomes, including extended school closures.”
Locally, high school players and coaches are hopeful they will get the opportunity to complete their seasons, even though drastic schedule changes would obviously be required.
"I just hope they can find a way to not cancel the whole thing," Diboll head softball coach Hayland Hardy said from his home on Wednesday afternoon, which was prior to Thursday's announcement. "I'm one of the ones that has to be extra careful with all of this going around so I understand the decisions aren't easy. I saw we have almost 80 days until the state tournament, so I think they could change the schedule around or even have district tournaments for certification. I just hope they give it every chance they can."
On a local scale, the Lady Jacks are currently the No. 4 team in the state in Class 3A. The district rival Central Lady Bulldogs are ranked No. 3.
Thursday's announcement would indicate the UIL is taking a patient approach in attempting to allow those seasons to finish.
Soccer teams were set to finish the regular season this week, while softball and baseball were scheduled to be in the early portion of their district slates. Track and field was also in the middle of its season.
Changes would need to be made to each sport's regular season and postseason on both a district and statewide level, something area coaches have been in support of.
In today's statement, the UIL said it would continue to provide timely, ongoing updates in re-assessing the situation.
