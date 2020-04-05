Watery, red eyes, runny nose, sneezing and coughing are all familiar symptoms that mean spring isn’t the only thing in the air blowing across East Texas.
It’s a miserable time of the year for the millions of people suffer from seasonal allergies triggered by airborne pollen from all the different grasses, flowers and trees currently blooming.
But this year is different ... and potentially deadly.
Pollen is one of the most common allergens in the United States. According to pollen.com, the top allergens in East Texas are juniper, ash and oak.
Forecasters already were predicting a brutal allergy season, but COVID-19 produces its own constellation of respiratory symptoms.
Allergy and COVID-19 symptoms are different, but there’s just enough overlap to make everyone nervous. Now every sneeze is sinister and every cough sends a chill up the spine of anyone within earshot.
While there is no cure-all for seasonal allergies, over-the-counter medications can provide relief for most common symptoms. You should always consult your doctor about what medications may work best for your symptoms before taking any. Allergy symptoms vary from person to person, depending on what is causing the allergies and the severity of the allergic reaction, according to emedtv.com, a medical reference website. Allergy symptoms can range from mild ones (itching, sneezing, runny nose or eczema) to more severe ones (hives, wheezing and shortness of breath). East Texans who struggle with allergies should monitor themselves for symptoms that seem unrelated to their allergies.
The most common COVID-19 symptoms are fever, tiredness and dry cough. And for most, those symptoms may only be mild or moderate.
Medical researchers believe other atypical symptoms include digestive issues like nausea or diarrhea, a loss of smell or taste, headaches and dizziness. People may be sick with the virus for one to 14 days before developing symptoms. About 80% recover from the disease without needing special treatment. More rarely, the disease can be serious and even fatal. Older people, and people with other medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease), may be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill.
Higher pollen counts prolong the misery of an estimated 67 million Americans for whom spring is a punishment, not a pleasure. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that allergies are the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the U.S. and that the annual cost of allergies exceeds $18 billion.
The fallout from COVID-19 in the United States will dwarf those numbers, in part because there is currently no vaccine to prevent the new coronavirus. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed. That means:
■ Wash your hands with soap and water frequently.
■ Stay at home and avoid close contact with people.
■ Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when you have to go out in public.
■ Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.
■ Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.
Rainy weather can reduce the pollen count by washing pollen from the air, providing relief for allergy sufferers. But sometimes rain can cause an adverse effect: Rain in late fall or winter can increase tree pollination amounts, causing higher pollen levels. Increased rain in spring makes grass grow faster to produce more unwanted pollen.
COVID-19 remains a wildcard. Researchers around the world are frantically working to provide legitimate answers. At the same time, they’re also quashing false coronavirus claims and phony remedies circulating on social media.
Allergy sufferers have a rough idea of when their misery will end. As for the rest of us, you can never be too careful.
