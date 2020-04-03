NACOGDOCHES — A Central Heights ISD employee who was making meals for students while the district was shut down is among the county residents who've tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
In a statement issued via social media Friday, the district announced the employee had been to work "as recent as March 25th, 2020" and that all their potentially exposed coworkers were "monitoring their health in self isolation."
As soon as the district was aware of the positive test, the meal service was suspended, according to the statement.
"Extreme caution was taken to ensure our food service employees were wearing appropriate personal protective equipment, implemented social distancing and exercised frequent sanitation measures," according to the statement. "As such, the Health Department has advised that the risk of someone contracting COVID-19 from our food service worker is low."
Anyone who picked up food from the district in the last week should monitor their temperature twice per day for the next 14 days, and should contact a health care provider if they experience symptoms like fever, coughing or shortness of breath.
The district ended its food collection program as of Friday.
Current information indicates the virus is not spread through food.
"In general, because of poor survivability of these coronaviruses on surfaces, there is likely very low risk of spread from food products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient, refrigerated or frozen temperatures," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
