Three Lufkin High School students have banded together to create fabric face masks for local medical professionals.
“It all started with me in my room,” senior Brenden Flakes said. “I saw the coronavirus mask and thought I could make these myself.”
Brenden’s boss, Britany Vinson with Tomé Catering, asked him to make some samples. After that, orders started pouring in, and Brenden enlisted the help of seniors Itzel Silva and Norma Smith.
The team did a lot of research to create their design for the masks. They are made from cotton fabric and include a filter inside each mask.
“It’s not a medical-grade mask; it’s not anything that could really prevent corona, but it does assist in people feeling safer and intaking less of the bad that’s out there,” Brenden said. “It’s not as effective as medical-grade masks, but with the shortage of face masks that we have right now, this is the second best option.”
They have received feedback that the masks are comfortable and stylish.
Brenden and Itzel are the first students at LHS to do fashion design in a practicum class. They recently competed in Waco, and they had created a business plan to launch when they had time.
“This is a good start,” Itzel said. “This is a good chance for us to start our business somewhere, and with all this going on, we are putting ourselves out there because we can do something for the community that they actually need.”
Norma said she was very happy for Brenden and Itzel when they told her what they were planning on doing, and she hopes their venture is successful.
Itzel and Brenden said they feel proud knowing they can use their skills to help people.
“I like the process of cutting and how it turns out in the end, knowing that you were able to do that,” Itzel said. “You were able to make your own clothing and not only for yourself but for other people, like the face masks.”
“For our last project, I was thinking what can I do to give back to my community?” Brenden said. “The community gives us so much, and we wanted something to do as individuals to give back with all this going on, seeing people in my community get sick, seeing people in my community die. With my skill set, I thought, what can a fashion designer do?”
Being able to use his skills like this makes Brenden feel like he can do something during this time when it is easy to feel powerless, he said.
“It makes me feel as if I actually play a role in society, as if I’m a contributing member and I can actually do something to make a difference, especially as young as I am,” Brenden said.
They said they hope the designs lift the spirits of the medical professionals working through this virus and those whom they treat.
“Who says you can’t be stylish while you work?” Brenden said.
“Corona can be poppin’,” Itzel said.
The students’ work can by found on their business Facebook page Dynami Fashions. For more information, call 404-7942 or email dynamifashions@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.