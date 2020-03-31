These are truly unprecedented times that we are experiencing. In the midst of a worldwide pandemic and in-home isolation, it is now more important than ever to be aware of the dangers that exist in our homes and what can be done to minimize the risk. With children now spending so much of their time isolated within the house, are the chemicals that pose a danger out of reach and secure?
The seven most toxic and common chemicals found in homes are antifreeze, bleach, drain cleaners, carpet cleaners, clothing detergent, surface cleaners (contain ammonia) and air fresheners (contain formaldehyde). These are chemicals that can pose a unique danger to humans, especially if consumed. Make sure that these are securely put away from any curious child in the house.
While these are chemicals that are normally kept out of the reach of children, there are other common chemicals that often get overlooked concerning toxicity and danger to children.
Pain medication is a common chemical found within our homes. According to the FDA, over-the-counter and prescription pain medications contain opioid analgesics that affect the central nervous system.
Most pain medications include morphine, oxycodone, codeine or hydrocodone. These medications are safe when used as directed, however, when not used as directed can be harmful and even deadly. It is vitally important to ensure that all pain medications are secured from anyone who may misuse or abuse the medication.
In addition, it’s important to understand that taking a higher dose of pain medication will not provide more or a faster relief from pain.
Another common chemical found in the home is ethanol. Ethanol (also known as ethyl-alcohol) is contained in beer, wine and liquor. It is a byproduct of the fermentation of alcohol and is a dangerous and toxic chemical.
Overconsumption, especially by children, can lead to intoxication (poisoning), coma and death. Intoxication, even in adults is dangerous. This is why there are adverse effects that the body experiences when toxic levels of alcohol are exceeded to serve as a warning, such as vomiting as the body attempts to discharge the poison.
One more chemical that needs mentioning is smoking.
Smoking, first and foremost, adversely affects the lungs. Since COVID-19 is a respiratory virus, the CDC has reported that smokers are at a higher risk of developing secondary complications from the coronavirus due to an already compromised respiratory system.
In addition, it’s not just the smoker that is affected. Secondhand smoke will infiltrate the lungs and damage the non-smoker’s respiratory system, as well. Lung damage is due to the more than 200 known toxins in cigarette smoke. Young children are the most susceptible to the dangers of secondhand smoke.
This time of isolation is an excellent time to focus on changing “old habits” and committing to living healthier. Help and resources are available, even in isolation. Websites are available to assist overcoming addictions. You can contact ADAC for more assistance by calling 634-5753.
