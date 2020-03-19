The Kurth Memorial Animal Services and Adoption Center was closed as a part of the decisions made by city leadership in response to the evolving COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic.
The shelter is currently caring for 150 animals, a release by the shelter said. They have suspended all adoptions and most intakes for now.
“The situation is very fluid and the city is monitoring it daily and hourly,” Aaron Ramsey, shelter director, said. “At this time, the shelter is only accepting aggressive, sick and injured animals.”
This decision was made to protect the staff and animals, the release said. Employees will continue to work with the animals in their care, ensuring the staff will remain capable of providing the level of care their population needs.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that at this time there is no evidence that companion animals can spread COVID-19 but have advised people with COVID-19 to limit interaction with pets.
“Specifically, while these people are symptomatic, they should maintain separation from pets as they would with other household members, and avoid direct contact with pets, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food,” the CDC website said.
Service animals should remain with their handlers, they said.
Those wishing to continue to volunteer at the shelter also have been asked to stay away, Ramsey said.
“We are very appreciative of volunteers wanting to help, but as part of the current protective measures in place, only city employees are allowed in the shelter,” he said.
Donations to the shelter will still be accepted.
