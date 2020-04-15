DIBOLL — Diboll’s City Council authorized city manager Gerry Boren to defer payments, waive late fees and schedule repayment plans for residents whose work was impacted by COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Boren said the city has received numerous requests to do this from residents impacted in the past few weeks and wanted to create a system to handle those requests. He said that until now, they’ve been asking for the person to provide a letter proving they were laid off, but as the number asking increased they wanted to make it an official city action.
“We know that there are many of our residents who we know have lost their jobs or have reduced work hours,” Boren said. “So we’re getting requests from them asking for us to work with them.”
Someone who has lost their job or a source of income due to COVID-19, the coronavirus will be able to file one of two applications with the city to have their bills deferred for 90 days. There will be no late fees for those deferred payments and the city will work with residents to create a payment plan to cover what costs were deferred.
“I just want to make sure that they’re requesting payment deferment because of that (layoffs or reduced hours),” staff accountant Samantha Durham said. “Not because they didn’t go to work like they were supposed to or were fired for something stupid and are trying to take advantage of something we could give to someone who needs it.”
This does not mean bills will be canceled, Boren said. The deferred payments will add up and the residents will have to pay those back eventually, but the city plans to work with residents to do just that, he said
“We’re not cutting the water off on these people,” mayor Lewis Ivey said. “We’re not doing that. … We’re going to try to do our part to help our people out.”
The council also accepted the resignation of mayor John McClain and swore in Ivey, who was mayor pro-tem, to fill the vacancy until the election in November.
