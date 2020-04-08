City and county leaders in Nacogdoches on Tuesday indefinitely extended a stay-home order.
Both entities’ disaster declarations have also been renewed “to remain diligent and eligible for federal and state funding,” according to a statement released jointly by the city and county.
The amended order now advises wearing simple cloth masks in public settings such as grocery stores and pharmacies per recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
By 5 p.m. Tuesday, four new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed, bringing the county’s total up to 25.
Tuesday’s cases were all female patients between the ages of 50 and 69, and none are hospitalized, according to information provided by the state.
As of Tuesday, approximately 360 tests have been given to potential patients since a call center and testing site opened March 25.
Out of those 360 tests, approximately 50 are still awaiting the return of results from the state.
Anyone in Nacogdoches County who believes they might have been exposed to the virus is urged to call the center at (936) 468-4787.
The county’s number of confirmed cases does not include out-of-county residents who may have been tested or treated here. SFA President Scott Gordon on Monday issued a campuswide letter announcing the first confirmed case at the university.
“This person has not been on campus since March 27 and had limited contact with members of the university community,” a release from SFA states.
Statewide, 8,262 cases had been confirmed as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Texas Health and Human Services, with 154 fatalities.
Those cases include 14 in Angelina County, 13 in Shelby County, four in San Augustine County, 12 in Rusk County and six in Cherokee County.
The East Texas counties of Sabine and Houston have yet to see their first case of COVID-19.
Harris County has the largest number of cases in the state, with 1,809 confirmed, followed by Dallas County with 1,155.
