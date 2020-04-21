NACOGDOCHES — Though the number of cases is slowly increasing, the infection rate of the novel coronavirus might have reached its peak in Nacogdoches County.
Initially, mathematical models indicated the virus would peak around April 30 here, but in recent days, that projection was moved up.
“They have moved that date up to potentially April 19, which was a few days ago. We may have peaked, but we may not have. We might see those numbers come in a little slower. It’s hard to say this early. It is a potentially positive indicator,” said Amy Mehaffey, spokeswoman for city and county emergency management.
Nacogdoches has the highest rate of COVID-19 in East Texas, but that might not be because the area has the sickest population.
Early on in the pandemic, health officials and Stephen F. Austin State University teamed up to launch a COVID-19 call center and begin aggressive testing for the virus. As of Tuesday, approximately 730 tests had been given after more than 2,000 people had contacted the center.
“The testing center is really doing a fantastic job. There are a lot of people who have been concerned about the elevated numbers. We’re really a victim, I believe, of our own success,” said state Rep. Travis Clardy.
Donley County in the Panhandle has the highest coronavirus infection rate in Texas, but County Judge John Howard — also the only local physician there — has also said the infection rate is skewed by the number of tests received.
Howard told the Texas Tribune that more than 2% of Donley County residents have been tested. About 1.1% of the Nacogdoches County population has been tested. Across the state, the testing rate is at less than six-tenths of a percent.
Numbers provided by Texas Health and Human Services have not been in sync with those provided by Nacogdoches County Emergency Management, from time to time, which is because of the address verification process, Mehaffey said.
Several residents of other counties were included in state numbers over the weekend, both she and Clardy said.
“The state numbers and local numbers sometimes don’t match up exactly. Nobody’s hiding anything. Nobody’s trying to confuse anybody,” Clardy said. “I think we’re getting as good of data in Nacogodches County as anywhere in the state.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.