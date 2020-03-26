The Salvation Army of Lufkin is seeking help to aid people affected by the COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic.
As the community continues to prepare for the coronavirus, the local Salvation Army office is making efforts to help diminish the potential spread of the virus. A release from the Salvation Army of Lufkin notes requests for services have risen of late, and a further spike is expected over the course of the next few weeks and months.
“We are already seeing the effects and expect that to grow significantly as this situation plays out,” said Capt. Jenifer Phillips of The Salvation Army Lufkin. “So many people living with extremely tight budgets aren’t able to skip just one paycheck, much less weeks or months without pay. They are turning to us for help.”
Community feeding and food boxes through the food pantry are among the services provided by the local Salvation Army chapter. Additionally, the Salvation Army’s Adult Day Center is open as it is an essential need for the community. On Tuesday, the local chapter served more than 150 for lunch.
The local chapter has been hoping to closely follow the CDC and health department’s guidelines to keep people safe. Due to the coronavirus, however, the Salvation Army has had to cancel fundraising events through spring.
“There is a concern that the effect of this unprecedented event could be felt for years,” said Capt. Cavon Phillips of The Salvation Army Lufkin. “We want to be here to provide basic needs to those we already serve and to have plenty for the new generation of need caused by this virus.”
Public support is essential to the Salvation Army’s operations. Financial donations, as well as donations of non-perishable food and hygiene products, are chief among the local chapter’s needs.
Normally, the Salvation Army has a year-round volunteer program. Those who have been trained will continue to be utilized to help the local chapter. The organization, however, cannot accept spontaneous volunteers at this time.
“If those able are willing to help those who are in need, our state and nation will likely rise out of this devastating situation more quickly with fewer residual effects on the men, women and children suffering right now,” Jenifer Phillips said. “The Salvation Army is committed to serving those who need our help, and we are thankful for generous public support that allows us to do so. We don’t want to turn anyone in need away, and the only way we can accomplish this is through generous public support.”
She said those who wish to donate can call in to the local chapter to arrange a drop-off time. Financial donations can also be made at the Salvation Army’s website or by mailing a check in.
The Salvation Army of Lufkin may be reached at 634-5132.
