As rumors about positive COVID-19 cases at Pilgrim’s Pride have grown, The Lufkin Daily News has attempted to work with the meat processor to ensure accurate information is distributed.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District on Tuesday said a majority of the county’s positive COVID-19, coronavirus, cases confirmed on Monday came from Pilgrim’s Pride.
Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery told county commissioners during Tuesday’s meeting that all but one of those 10 positive cases came from the Lufkin facility.
Communications with the company are conducted through a third-party mediator, Alex Kuehler, who works with the Monument Group. In addition, Cameron Bruett, head of corporate affairs for both JBS USA & Pilgrim’s, responded via email to a phone call placed by a reporter on Tuesday.
The Lufkin Daily News has sent the company two series of questions in the last 10 days and explained that they would be released in a Q&A format. Through Kuehler, Nikkie Richardson, a spokeswoman for Pilgrim’s, responded to the questions.
Q: Pilgrim’s facilities around the country have been notifying staff by letter of any employees who have tested positive at the plants they work. Have any employees at the Lufkin facility tested positive for the coronavirus?
A: Pilgrim’s has had team members test positive for COVID-19 in the U.S., and we have protocols in place to communicate with and protect the rest of the workforce. We are offering support to those team members and their families, and we hope they all make a full and speedy recovery. Out of respect for the families, we are not releasing further information.
Q: Nacogdoches has had clusters in and around the city, including what officials are calling “poultry processing units.” Is Pilgrim’s one of those clusters?
A: No answer.
Q: With many poultry and other meat-processing plants around the country closing amid coronavirus fears, the government has granted plants the permission to increase speed of their production lines while others have slowed them due to employee absenteeism. Have the Lufkin or Nacogdoches facilities increased or decreased the speeds of their lines?
A: No answer.
Q: If so, have any additional measures been taken to ensure food and employee safety aren’t compromised?
A: No answer.
Q: I’ve seen many instances recently of Pilgrim’s donating chicken for food pantries and other charitable causes locally. Any idea of a ballpark of how much Pilgrim’s has donated during the coronavirus?
A: Pilgrim’s Lufkin donated 18,420 pounds of chicken to the local Salvation Army, who in turn worked with local food banks to provide food to those who need it. Pilgrim’s Nacogdoches has given away 80,000 pounds of chicken to its team members and 35,000 pounds of chicken to various organizations in the community.
Q: I just had it confirmed by the health district that a majority of the positive cases added yesterday in Angelina County came from Pilgrim’s Pride. This is a significant increase from having no confirmation of any at the plant. How will this change the way the company operates in Lufkin? Will it change in other plants as well?
A: Pilgrim’s is taking strict precautions at all of our facilities to protect the health and safety of our team members. We are temperature checking all of our team members before they enter our plants, promoting social distancing through the use of plexiglass dividers in common areas, requiring protective equipment be worn by all team members, and continuing to sanitize and disinfect our facilities thoroughly every day.
Q: Do you know of any presumed positives that they’re waiting on confirmation for?
A: Pilgrim’s has had team members test positive for COVID-19 in the U.S., and we have protocols in place to communicate with and protect the rest of the workforce. We are offering support to those team members and their families, and we hope they all make a full and speedy recovery. Out of respect for the families, we are not releasing further information.
Q: I was also asked if this means the plant will shut down to clean the facility before allowing employees to come back? If so, does that mean employees go without pay? How will that work?
A: The health and safety of our employees is our highest priority, and we will continue doing all we can to keep the virus out of our facility.
In response to a reporter’s phone call, Bruett's email consisted of:
"Pilgrim’s has had team members test positive for COVID-19 in the U.S. We are offering support to those team members and their families, and we hope they all make a full and speedy recovery. Out of respect for the families, we are not releasing further information.
"We will endeavor to keep our facilities open to help feed the nation, but we will not operate a facility if we do not believe it is safe. The health and safety of our team members remains our number one priority.
"We are mindful of the increasing number of facilities across the U.S. that have experienced decreased production or outright closure. The coronavirus pandemic has affected all of us, and we salute our team members who are working hard each day to continue to feed the country.
"We have implemented a wide range of measures at our facilities to combat coronavirus. Today, every Pilgrim’s facility temperature checks 100% of the workforce before they enter a facility. We use hand-held thermometers and thermal imaging technology to screen every team member and immediately send sick team members home. We also provide and require face masks to be worn at all times on company property. No one is forced to come to work and no one is punished for being absent for health reasons.
"In addition, the company has implemented the following measures:
■ Promoting physical distancing by staggering starts, shifts and breaks, and increasing spacing in cafeterias, break and locker rooms, including Plexiglas dividers in key areas;
■ Increasing sanitation and disinfection efforts, including whole facility deep-cleaning every day;
■ Hiring dedicated staff whose only job is to continuously clean facilities, including common areas beyond the production floor;
■ Removing vulnerable populations from facilities, offering full pay and benefits;
■ Requiring sick team members to stay home from work;
■ Waiving short-term disability waiting periods;
■ Relaxing attendance policies so people don’t come to work sick;
■ Providing free 100% preventative care to all team members enrolled in the company’s health plan;
■ Offering free LiveHealth Online services for team members enrolled in the company’s health plan that allow for virtual doctor visits at no cost;
■ Educating and encouraging team members to practice social distancing at home and in the community outside of work; and
■ Restricting access to facilities and not allowing visitors."
