ZAVALLA — The 2019-20 Zavalla High School valedictorian and salutatorian are Bryson Sluga and Kayden Newsum.
Bryson has signed to play basketball with Hesston College in Kansas and plans to major in sports management to follow in his father’s footsteps of becoming a coach. He said many of his coaches in his life have inspired him, and he adapted to the life of coaching watching his father. He also said it seems cool to be able to coach your own kids.
Kayden plans on attending Angelina College to obtain her Resident Nursing certification and then to Stephen F. Austin State University to get a bachelor’s of science in nursing and pediatrics.
“I’ve always loved kids,” she said. “I have younger siblings, and Mom always used to tell me, ‘I’m their mother, not you.’ … I figured since I love kids so much, working with kids would be something I’d love.”
Bryson participated in National Honor Society, played basketball, coached Little Dribblers and enjoyed spending time with friends and family throughout high school. He said it took teachers and parents motivating him and the thought of achieving this recognition to keep him on track.
“I went to tutorials, and I would have conferences with teachers to get my stuff done,” Bryson said.
Kayden participated in National Honor Society, basketball, cross country, track, volunteer work and A Honor Roll. She said she enjoys cooking and reading.
Sophomore year is when the impact of grades hit, Kayden said. Neither of her parents attended college, and she wanted to make it.
“I didn’t want my mom to be worried about me,” Kayden said. “I wanted to get my stuff together.”
She dropped out of sports during her senior year so she could focus on academics and scholarship hunting. At first it was sad, but in the long run it really helped her get everything finished, she said.
“It is possible,” Kayden said. “People always think they can’t do it and it’s too hard, but if you just really dedicate your time and sit down and talk with your counselor, it really is possible, financial struggles and all.”
Kayden thanked her parents and her teachers, particularly Mrs. Havard and Mr. Byrd, for “saving” her in pre-calculus this year.
Bryson thanked parents, teachers and friends for sticking by him and helping him become who he is today.
“It’s a lot of hard work and a lot of time,” Bryson said. “But you get to go to the college you want and get to do the job you want.”
The two said that the virus has impacted their senior year in a big way.
“It took out half of it — we don’t get to have our graduation, Project Celebration,” he said.
Kayden said she hasn’t had a mental breakdown yet, but she can feel it coming. When they told the seniors about how graduation would be a drive-by style with a parade, she said she teared up because she realized she wouldn’t get to really see her friends graduate.
“It’s a lot,” she said. “Prom got canceled, and my dress was $400.”
However, the community has rallied around its seniors, and Kayden said efforts like the upcoming county prom hosted by Marco’s Pizza really mean a lot to all of those impacted by the virus.
