The Angelina County Emergency Management office is reporting that Angelina County now has a 15th case of COVID-19, the coronavirus.
"The case is believed to be the result of household spread," a Facebook post from the Emergency Management office said. "We want to remind everyone to stay vigilant in their fight against the virus with social distancing, wearing masks in public and abiding by the stay-at-home order."
As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the office said 238 citizens had been tested, 212 cases returned negative, 14 cases returned positive (now 15) and 12 cases were pending.
The Texas Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 96,258 total tests taken, 9,353 positive cases reported and 177 fatalities as of noon Wednesday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting a total of 396,011 positive cases in the U.S. with 12,754 total deaths as of noon Wednesday.
In a new weekly COVID-19 surveillance report, the CDC is taking data from public health, commercial and clinical laboratories conducting testing and reporting results.
The national percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 is increasing and is now 16.5% at public health laboratories and 8.8% at clinical laboratories.
Cumulative COVID-19 associated hospitalization rates since March 1 are being updated weekly. The current overall cumulative hospitalization rate is 4.6 per 100,000 with the highest rates in persons 65 years and older and 50-64 years.
