Nacogdoches County has an additional confirmed case of the new coronavirus and one additional death tonight, for a total of 138 cases and eight deaths, according to Texas Department of State Health Services statistics provided by the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office.
The deceased patient was a Nacogdoches resident in his 70s who died while hospitalized, according to the DSHS. The new case is a 19- to 29-year-old woman who lives in Nacogdoches in a household with a previously reported case. She is not hospitalized.
The county is estimated to have 32 patients who have recovered from the coronavirus, has conducted approximately 890 tests and has fielded approximately 2,320 calls to its call center.
Angelina County confirmed three more positive cases of COVID-19 earlier today, bringing its total to 49 patients.
Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery told county commissioners during a meeting today that all but one of the 10 new positive cases reported on Monday came from the Lufkin Pilgrim's Pride facility.
On Monday, the DSHS confirmed 14 additional cases for Nacogdoches County. Of those new positives, six are from three households (two in each) and two are from two households with existing cases previously reported.
Those included a 10- to 18-year-old male, a 19- to 29-year-old man, two 19- to 29-year-old women, a man in his 30s, a woman in her 30s, two women in their 40s, and two men in their 40s, all from the city; and a woman in her 30s, a man in his 30s, and two women in their 60s, all Nacodoches County residents.
Hospitalization and travel history for those patients was not known at the time DSHS reported, the emergency management office said.
