NACOGDOCHES — Nacogdoches County officials announced the death of an area person who'd contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus Friday afternoon, as well as another confirmed case.
As of 1 p.m. Friday, there were 12 confirmed cases of the virus in the area and a single confirmed death. Roughly 300 tests have been performed and the COVID-19 call center has fielded some 900 screenings since it was established.
The most recently reported case "is not hospitalized and it is not travel related," according to Friday's coronavirus report card.
"To this date, DSHS has not standardized the information it releases to us locally. Often it is simply positive/negative test results — no names, sources of exposure, recovery status, etc.," according to Friday's statement. "We understand your frustrations for wanting more information and continue to appeal the state for more details to release to the public."
Statewide, there are 5,330 reported cases of the virus and 90 deaths attributed to it. 55,764 tests had been performed.
Harris county had the most incidents of the COVID-19 coronavirus, with 955, followed by Dallas County with 831.
Every county adjacent to Nacogdoches county, as well as the vast majority of East Texas, was reporting cases as of noon Friday.
